Turin

Piedmont ex-councillor Rosso to stay in jail

Ex Turin councillor charged with mafia vote buying

Piedmont ex-councillor Rosso to stay in jail

Turin, January 9 - Piedmont ex-councillor and former Turin councillor Roberto Rosso is to stay in jail, a detention review court ruled Thursday. Rosso was arrested on December 20 on charges of buying votes from the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. The case regards alleged illegal deals cut with people in Turin area linked to 'Ndrangheta. Rosso was an MP for many years for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party but he subsequently switched to the rightwing Brothers of Italia (FdI) group. He resigned on December 30 from his post as regional councillor as well as Turin city councillor. His attorney said Rosso's resignation wasn't mandatory but was "an independent ethical choice" made from a "sense of political responsibility". Prosecutors said Thursday that Rosso is open to blackmail because he hasn't confessed. Rossi unsuccessfully stood for Turin mayor a few years ago.

