Former terrorist gets life for 1980 Bologna bombing

Bologna, January 9 - Gilberto Cavallini, a former terrorist for the far-right NAR group, was given a life sentence by a Bologna court on Thursday for involvement in the August 1980 bombing at the city's main railway station in which 85 people died. The atrocity was one of the worst committed during Italy's 'years of lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 1980s. Although it has been established that rightwing terrorists were behind the attack, many mysteries remain about it.