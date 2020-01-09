Former terrorist gets life for 1980 Bologna bombing

2 cops guilty of beating thief who lost spleen
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Tumore alla prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale
i più letti
Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni
In carcere anche un imprenditore
Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese
Bologna
09 Gennaio 2020
Bologna, January 9 - Gilberto Cavallini, a former terrorist for the far-right NAR group, was given a life sentence by a Bologna court on Thursday for involvement in the August 1980 bombing at the city's main railway station in which 85 people died. The atrocity was one of the worst committed during Italy's 'years of lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 1980s. Although it has been established that rightwing terrorists were behind the attack, many mysteries remain about it.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su