Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2020 | 15:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

 
Treviso
Woman, 73, cited for hiding dead body of disabled son

Woman, 73, cited for hiding dead body of disabled son

 
Vatican City
EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

 
Rome
Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

 
Savona
Hypnosis to operate on atrial fibrillation

Hypnosis to operate on atrial fibrillation

 
Rome
Libya: EU arms embargo needed says Di Maio

Libya: EU arms embargo needed says Di Maio

 
Rome
Proposal for new election law presented

Proposal for new election law presented

 
Vatican City
Church cooperating with civil authorities on sex abuse-pope

Church cooperating with civil authorities on sex abuse-pope

 
Vatican City
Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

 
Rome
Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

 
Rome
Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceNel Leccese
Cavallino, autodisarcionato per lo scivolone sulla «rete»

Cavallino, autodisarcionato per lo scivolone sulla «rete»

 
Bariad acquaviva delle fonti
Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Tumore alla prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

 
Foggiala manifestazione
Attentati Foggia, Emiliano invita a partecipare alla marcia di Libera: «Serve impegno di tutti»

Attentati Foggia, Emiliano invita a partecipare alla marcia di Libera: «Serve impegno di tutti»

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, prefetto Taranto: «Non ci siano divisioni tra gli operai e la città»

Mittal, prefetto Taranto: «Non ci siano divisioni tra gli operai e la città»

 
Materarevenge porn
Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

 
Potenzaè ai domiciliari
Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

 
BatLa storia
Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

 
HomeIl bilancio
Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

 

i più letti

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni
In carcere anche un imprenditore

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Rome

Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

Atlantia unit risks losing concessions after Morandi disaster

Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

Rome, January 9 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) sources on Thursday ruled out reports that the government could impose a huge fine on Atlantia subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) instead of stripping it of its highway concessions. The M5S, the biggest party supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, has been pressing hard for ASPI's concessions to be withdrawn after the 2018 collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, alleging that the company failed to take the necessary action to prevent a disaster that claimed 43 lives. The are also allegations that managers soft-pedalled reports on bridge and viaduct safety. The pressure on ASPI and Atlantia increased recently with the partial collapse of the ceiling of the Berte' tunnel on the A26 highway in Liguria, between Genoa and Savona. "A big fine? Let's not make jokes," the M5S source said. "The State does not accept charity, only justice for the victims. "There will be no breaks for those who caused the Morandi bridge to collapse. "The families of the 43 victims are still awaiting justice. "The stripping of Autostrade's concession also goes in the direction of a subsequent reduction in the tolls. "It is necessary to change the assignment system". Transport and Industry Minister Paola De Micheli also dismissed the media reports. "We have never considered the hypothesis of a huge fine, neither publicly nor privately," De Micheli, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), told RAI television. "In the next few days the government will take the consequent action in full collegiality". Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, however, said that "I have been told unofficially to talk to ASPI" when asked about who will manage the viaduct that is being built to replace the Morandi bridge.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati