Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

Rome, January 9 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) sources on Thursday ruled out reports that the government could impose a huge fine on Atlantia subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) instead of stripping it of its highway concessions. The M5S, the biggest party supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, has been pressing hard for ASPI's concessions to be withdrawn after the 2018 collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, alleging that the company failed to take the necessary action to prevent a disaster that claimed 43 lives. The are also allegations that managers soft-pedalled reports on bridge and viaduct safety. The pressure on ASPI and Atlantia increased recently with the partial collapse of the ceiling of the Berte' tunnel on the A26 highway in Liguria, between Genoa and Savona. "A big fine? Let's not make jokes," the M5S source said. "The State does not accept charity, only justice for the victims. "There will be no breaks for those who caused the Morandi bridge to collapse. "The families of the 43 victims are still awaiting justice. "The stripping of Autostrade's concession also goes in the direction of a subsequent reduction in the tolls. "It is necessary to change the assignment system". Transport and Industry Minister Paola De Micheli also dismissed the media reports. "We have never considered the hypothesis of a huge fine, neither publicly nor privately," De Micheli, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), told RAI television. "In the next few days the government will take the consequent action in full collegiality". Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, however, said that "I have been told unofficially to talk to ASPI" when asked about who will manage the viaduct that is being built to replace the Morandi bridge.