Woman, 73, cited for hiding dead body of disabled son

Treviso, January 9 - A 73-year-old woman was cited in Treviso Thursday for allegedly hiding the dead body of her 40-year-old son so as to keep getting his invalidity benefit. The woman allegedly kept the body hidden in her house. The man died at the end of 2018, police said. His body was found in a "state of mummification", police said. The woman has kept on receiving her son's benefit since his death, police said. This amounted to some 900 euros a month. The woman was initially believed to have been suffering from serious psychiatric problems that doctors said prevented her from accepting her son's death. But then police discovered the monthly invalidity payments, which carried on until recently, police said. The woman has been cited for defrauding the state pensions and social security agency, INPS.