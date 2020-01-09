Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Tumore alla prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale
i più letti
Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni
In carcere anche un imprenditore
Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese
Rome
09 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 9 - A bid to put to a confirmatory referendum a law that will see the number of Italian parliamentarians slashed has been held up after four Senators pulled their support. The law cuts Italy's parliamentarians from 945 to 600, with Lower House seats going from 630 to 400 and those in the Senate from 315 to 200. The bid for a confirmatory referendum needs the signature of 64 members of one house of parliament to go ahead. That quota had been reached in the Senate but four members of Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party have changed their minds. Andrea Cangini, also a FI member, said the necessary number of signatures would be presented to the supreme Court of Cassation by January 12. "Four have withdrawn their signatures but others are coming so, in order to do things correctly, we asked the Cassation for a postponement".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su