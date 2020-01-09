Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2020 | 15:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

 
Treviso
Woman, 73, cited for hiding dead body of disabled son

Woman, 73, cited for hiding dead body of disabled son

 
Vatican City
EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

 
Rome
Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

 
Savona
Hypnosis to operate on atrial fibrillation

Hypnosis to operate on atrial fibrillation

 
Rome
Libya: EU arms embargo needed says Di Maio

Libya: EU arms embargo needed says Di Maio

 
Rome
Proposal for new election law presented

Proposal for new election law presented

 
Vatican City
Church cooperating with civil authorities on sex abuse-pope

Church cooperating with civil authorities on sex abuse-pope

 
Vatican City
Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

 
Rome
Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

 
Rome
Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceNel Leccese
Cavallino, autodisarcionato per lo scivolone sulla «rete»

Cavallino, autodisarcionato per lo scivolone sulla «rete»

 
Bariad acquaviva delle fonti
Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Tumore alla prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

 
Foggiala manifestazione
Attentati Foggia, Emiliano invita a partecipare alla marcia di Libera: «Serve impegno di tutti»

Attentati Foggia, Emiliano invita a partecipare alla marcia di Libera: «Serve impegno di tutti»

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, prefetto Taranto: «Non ci siano divisioni tra gli operai e la città»

Mittal, prefetto Taranto: «Non ci siano divisioni tra gli operai e la città»

 
Materarevenge porn
Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

 
Potenzaè ai domiciliari
Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

 
BatLa storia
Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

 
HomeIl bilancio
Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

 

i più letti

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni
In carcere anche un imprenditore

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Rome

Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

Four MPs have pulled support

Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

Rome, January 9 - A bid to put to a confirmatory referendum a law that will see the number of Italian parliamentarians slashed has been held up after four Senators pulled their support. The law cuts Italy's parliamentarians from 945 to 600, with Lower House seats going from 630 to 400 and those in the Senate from 315 to 200. The bid for a confirmatory referendum needs the signature of 64 members of one house of parliament to go ahead. That quota had been reached in the Senate but four members of Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party have changed their minds. Andrea Cangini, also a FI member, said the necessary number of signatures would be presented to the supreme Court of Cassation by January 12. "Four have withdrawn their signatures but others are coming so, in order to do things correctly, we asked the Cassation for a postponement".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati