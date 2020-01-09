Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2020 | 15:44

Rome
Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

Treviso
Woman, 73, cited for hiding dead body of disabled son

Vatican City
EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

Rome
Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

Savona
Hypnosis to operate on atrial fibrillation

Rome
Libya: EU arms embargo needed says Di Maio

Rome
Proposal for new election law presented

Vatican City
Church cooperating with civil authorities on sex abuse-pope

Vatican City
Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

Rome
Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Rome
Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

LecceNel Leccese
Cavallino, autodisarcionato per lo scivolone sulla «rete»

Bariad acquaviva delle fonti
Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Foggiala manifestazione
Attentati Foggia, Emiliano invita a partecipare alla marcia di Libera: «Serve impegno di tutti»

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, prefetto Taranto: «Non ci siano divisioni tra gli operai e la città»

Materarevenge porn
Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

Potenzaè ai domiciliari
Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

BatLa storia
Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

HomeIl bilancio
Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

Vatican City

EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

But let it not lose sense of solidarity and Christian charity

EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

Vatican City, January 9 - The European Union continues to be a guarantee for development and opportunities for peace, Pope Francis said Thursday. "The European project continues to be a fundamental guarantee of development for those who are members of it, and an opportunity for peace, after turbulent conflicts and lacerations, for those countries who are aiming to join it," Francis said. The pope voiced the hope that the EU "should not lose, therefore, the sense of solidarity that for centuries has characterised it, also in the most difficult moments of its history. "May it not lose that spirit which is rooted, among other things, in Roman 'pietas' and Christian charity, which well describe the soul of European peoples". "Since the first years," the pope said, "the Holy See has looked with interest to the European project, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Holy See's presence at the Council of Europe, as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations with the then European Communities". "This is an interest that means to underscore an idea of inclusive construction, animated by a participatory and solidarity-based spirit, able to make Europe an example of welcoming and social equity reflecting those common values that underlie it. "The fire at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris showed how fragile and easy it is to destroy even that which seems solid. "The damage suffered by a building, not only dear to Catholics but significant for the whole of France and the whole of humanity, rekindled the issue of the historical and cultural values of Europe and the roots it is founded on. "In a context in which reference values are lacking, it becomes easier to find elements of division rather than those of cohesion.

