EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

Vatican City, January 9 - The European Union continues to be a guarantee for development and opportunities for peace, Pope Francis said Thursday. "The European project continues to be a fundamental guarantee of development for those who are members of it, and an opportunity for peace, after turbulent conflicts and lacerations, for those countries who are aiming to join it," Francis said. The pope voiced the hope that the EU "should not lose, therefore, the sense of solidarity that for centuries has characterised it, also in the most difficult moments of its history. "May it not lose that spirit which is rooted, among other things, in Roman 'pietas' and Christian charity, which well describe the soul of European peoples". "Since the first years," the pope said, "the Holy See has looked with interest to the European project, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Holy See's presence at the Council of Europe, as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations with the then European Communities". "This is an interest that means to underscore an idea of inclusive construction, animated by a participatory and solidarity-based spirit, able to make Europe an example of welcoming and social equity reflecting those common values that underlie it. "The fire at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris showed how fragile and easy it is to destroy even that which seems solid. "The damage suffered by a building, not only dear to Catholics but significant for the whole of France and the whole of humanity, rekindled the issue of the historical and cultural values of Europe and the roots it is founded on. "In a context in which reference values are lacking, it becomes easier to find elements of division rather than those of cohesion.