Libya: EU arms embargo needed says Di Maio

Rome
09 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 9 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said during a visit to Algiers on Thursday that "there is interference by foreign States" in conflict-hit Libya, adding that "we must find a solution with the EU for the adoption of an arms embargo". "It us a national security problem that we are addressing with all our strength," he added. "We'll push for a date to be identified as soon as possible for the Berlin conference (on Libya). "We have to put all the parties around a table and find a solution".
