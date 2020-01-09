Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2020 | 15:44

Rome
Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'

Treviso
Woman, 73, cited for hiding dead body of disabled son

Vatican City
EU guarantee of development, peace chances - pope

Rome
Bid for referendum on lawmaker cut held up

Savona
Hypnosis to operate on atrial fibrillation

Rome
Libya: EU arms embargo needed says Di Maio

Rome
Proposal for new election law presented

Vatican City
Church cooperating with civil authorities on sex abuse-pope

Vatican City
Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

Rome
Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Rome
Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

serie c
Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

LecceNel Leccese
Cavallino, autodisarcionato per lo scivolone sulla «rete»

Bariad acquaviva delle fonti
Tumore della prostata: ospedale Miulli diventa punto di riferimento regionale

Foggiala manifestazione
Attentati Foggia, Emiliano invita a partecipare alla marcia di Libera: «Serve impegno di tutti»

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, prefetto Taranto: «Non ci siano divisioni tra gli operai e la città»

Materarevenge porn
Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

Potenzaè ai domiciliari
Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

BatLa storia
Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

HomeIl bilancio
Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Rome, January 9 - Giuseppe Brescia, the president of the Lower House's Constitutional Affairs committee, on Thursday said he has presented a bill that would introduce a new election system in Italy. The proposal is inspired by the German election system and has beeb nicknamed the 'Germanicum' as a result. It is based on proportional representation, with the first-past-the-post quota of the current system axed. It would feature a 5% threshold for parties to have representatives in parliament, but there would also be a mechanism that would enable groups that do no reach that mark at the national level to win seats if they do well in several regions. "It is a basic text to spark a parliamentary debate from some clear points," said Brescia. Eight regions administered by the centre right, on the other hand, have filed a petition for a referendum on scrapping the proportional representation part of Italy's current election law.

