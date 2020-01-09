Church cooperating with civil authorities on sex abuse-pope

Giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions 'not an option'
Vatican City
09 Gennaio 2020
Vatican City, January 9 - Pope Francis acknowledged that some members of the clergy have committed "grave crimes" by sexually abusing minors during his his annual new year address to members of the diplomatic corps on Thursday. He said "the Holy See has renewed its commitment to bring to light abuses already committed and to ensure the protection of minors" following last February's Meeting for the Protection of Minors in the Vatican. The pope said the Church was doing this "via a wide range of rules that make it possible to address these cases within the sphere of canonical law and via cooperation with the civil authorities at the local and international level".
