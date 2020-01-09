Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2020 | 12:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

 
Rome
Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

 
Rome
Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

 
Rome
M5S rules out giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions

M5S rules out giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions

 
Rome
36 arrested over alleged mafia-run gambling ring

36 arrested over alleged mafia-run gambling ring

 
Rome
Libya's security is Italy's security says Di Maio

Libya's security is Italy's security says Di Maio

 
Bologna
Man runs over and kills Moroccan

Man runs over and kills Moroccan

 
Pordenone
3 men try to rape male friend

3 men try to rape male friend

 
Rome
Van hits 3 people in Rome, pregnant woman and girl hurt

Van hits 3 people in Rome, pregnant woman and girl hurt

 
Rome
Veneto top for healthcare quality, south improving

Veneto top for healthcare quality, south improving

 
Brussels
Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019

Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoal rione salinella
Taranto, in 2 fuggono all'alt dei cc, arrestati: in auto pistole pronte a far fuoco

Taranto, in 2 fuggono all'alt dei cc, arrestati: in auto pistole pronte a far fuoco

 
Leccenel leccese
Novoli, la Focara infiammata dalla musica di Clementino e dell'Orchestra Popolare della Notte della Taranta

Novoli, la Focara infiammata dalla musica di Clementino e dell'Orchestra Popolare della Notte della Taranta

 
Materarevenge porn
Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

 
Potenzaè ai domiciliari
Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

 
Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, mandò due 18enni a estorcere denaro a commerciante: arrestato 34enne

Foggia, mandò due 18enni a estorcere denaro a commerciante: arrestato 34enne

 
Baril'operazione
Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni
In carcere anche un imprenditore

 
BatLa storia
Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

 
HomeIl bilancio
Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

 

i più letti

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni
In carcere anche un imprenditore

Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

Rome

Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Stats agency says 59.4% of working-age population in employment

Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Rome, January 9 - ISTAT said Thursday that 59.4% of the working-age population were in employment in November, up 0.1 of a percentage point on October and the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. The national statistics agency said the number of people in employment in Italy was 23.486 million. Similarly, the proportion of the Italian population considered to be off the labour market because they are neither in work nor looking for a job dropped to 34% in November, a fall of 0.2 of a percentage point on October and the lowest level since 1977 in this case too, ISTAT said. It said the number of 'inactive' people of working age, 15 to 64, dropped by 72,000, taking it down to 13.55 million. Italy's unemployment rate was 9.7% in November, the same as the previous month, ISTAT said. The jobless rate remained steady despite an increase on the number of people looking for work of 12,000 with respect to October. However, Italy's unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market rose to 28.6% in November, up 0.4 of a percentage point with respect to October, ISTAT said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati