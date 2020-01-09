Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'
Rome
09 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 9 - ISTAT said Thursday that 59.4% of the working-age population were in employment in November, up 0.1 of a percentage point on October and the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1977. The national statistics agency said the number of people in Italy in employment was 23.486 million.
