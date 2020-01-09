Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2020 | 12:46

Vatican City
Pope calls on US, Iran to avert 'vaster conflict'

Rome
Italian employment at highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Rome
Italian employment highest level on record in Nov - ISTAT

Rome
M5S rules out giving ASPI big fine but leaving concessions

Rome
36 arrested over alleged mafia-run gambling ring

Rome
Libya's security is Italy's security says Di Maio

Bologna
Man runs over and kills Moroccan

Pordenone
3 men try to rape male friend

Rome
Van hits 3 people in Rome, pregnant woman and girl hurt

Rome
Veneto top for healthcare quality, south improving

Brussels
Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Laribi a un passo dal Bari, Delio Rossi: «Un binomio perfetto»

Tarantoal rione salinella
Taranto, in 2 fuggono all'alt dei cc, arrestati: in auto pistole pronte a far fuoco

Leccenel leccese
Novoli, la Focara infiammata dalla musica di Clementino e dell'Orchestra Popolare della Notte della Taranta

Materarevenge porn
Matera, diffonde sui social video intimi della ex: arrestato 37enne

Potenzaè ai domiciliari
Potenza, ha l'obbligo di firma ma va a operarsi all'anca: arrestato

Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, mandò due 18enni a estorcere denaro a commerciante: arrestato 34enne

Baril'operazione
Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

BatLa storia
Andria, il laureato disprassico con la forza di un leone

HomeIl bilancio
Aeroporti di Puglia, crescita record per Bari e Brindisi: oltre 8 milioni di passeggeri

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, sale giochi e slot in mano ai clan: 36 arresti, sequestri per 7,5 milioni

Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

Rome

Atlantia unit risks losing concessions after Morandi disaster

Rome, January 9 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) sources on Thursday ruled out reports that the government could impose a huge fine on Atlantia subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) instead of stripping it of its highway concessions. The M5S, the biggest party supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, has been pressing hard for ASPI's concessions to be withdrawn after the 2018 collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, alleging that the company failed to take the necessary action to prevent a disaster that claimed 43 lives. The are also allegations that managers soft-pedalled reports on bridge and viaduct safety. The pressure on ASPI and Atlantia increased recently with the partial collapse of the ceiling of the Berte' tunnel on the A26 highway in Liguria, between Genoa and Savona. "A big fine? Let's not make jokes," the M5S source said. "The State does not accept charity, only justice for the victims. "There will be no breaks for those who caused the Morandi bridge to collapse. "The families of the 43 victims are still awaiting justice. "The stripping of Autostrade's concession also goes in the direction of a subsequent reduction in the tolls. "It is necessary to change the assignment system".

