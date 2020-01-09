Libya's security is Italy's security says Di Maio

Rome, January 9 - Securing Libya means ensuring security in Italy, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, the day of his visit to Algiers. Di Maio attended a ministerial meeting on Libya Wednesday in Cairo. In the post, the foreign minister that he will be meeting his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum on Thursday "to discuss the Libyan dossier again". "I will soon be meeting with Algerian Premier Abdelaziz Djerad and, right afterwards, with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune", he also wrote. Italy is the first EU country to meet with members of the new Algerian government, Di Maio wrote. Italy refrained from signing the final statement from the meeting on Libya in Cairo, judging it too biased, with Di Maio urging moderation in order not to split the EU.