36 arrested over alleged mafia-run gambling ring

Rome, January 9 - Finance police in Bari arrested 36 people suspected of controlling gambling and slot machines on behalf of powerful local mafia clans, investigative sources said Thursday. Police, coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators in Bari, believe that members of the organizations controlled the installation and management of slot machines in stores as well as in gambling and betting shops. The suspects arrested are allegedly members of long-standing mafia group in Bari including the Anemolo, Strisciuglio and Capriati clans, according to investigators. Finance police also seized assets worth over 7.5 million euros, the sources said.