Man runs over and kills Moroccan
Bologna
08 Gennaio 2020
Bologna, January 8 - A 43-year-old Italian man deliberately ran over and killed a 24-year-old Moroccan man for allegedly stealing his 17-year-old son's cellphone at Imola near Bologna on Saturday night, sources said Wednesday. Vincenzo Iorio is accused of the premeditated murder of Mohamed Amine El Fatine. The Italian factory worker ran over El Fatine days after the pair had had a punch-up over the alleged cellphone theft, police said. Iorio denies the charges.
