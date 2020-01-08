Mercoledì 08 Gennaio 2020 | 19:31

Pordenone
3 men try to rape male friend

Rome
Van hits 3 people in Rome, pregnant woman and girl hurt

Rome
Veneto top for healthcare quality, south improving

Brussels
Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019

Brussels
Entitled to defend ourselves says Serraj

London
Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

Vatican City
Pope tells nun 'not to bite' him

London
Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

Cesena
Man, 38, arrested for beating mother, 76, with stick

Messina
Scuba diver's body found near Messina

Rome
Libya: Haftar at Italian premier's office for talks

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, la sfida di Antenucci: «Proviamo a vincerle tutte»

MateraNel Materano
Marconia di Pisticci, 91enne ucciso in casa con alcune coltellate

LecceSalento
Xylella, Italia olivicola: «300 milioni da destinare alle aziende distrutte dal batterio»

BariL'investimento
Bari, 80 milioni di euro per realizzare nuovo acquedotto al servizio della città e dintorni

PotenzaTentato omicidio
Lavello, degenera il litigio: 51enne accoltella 40enne, ridotto in fin di vita

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, l'altoforno resta acceso, protesta sindacati: «Può continuare a uccidere»

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, botte e minacce alla moglie da 20 anni, anche davanti ai figli: arrestato

Batla scossa
Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

Foggiail rogo
Foggia, continua incubo attentati: bruciata saracinesca macelleria

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Pordenone

3 men try to rape male friend

Near Pordenone on New Year's Eve

Pordenone, January 8 - Three Indian men aged between 25 and 29 beat and tried to rape a 31-year-old Pakistani male friend and fellow farmhand at Vivaro near Podeonone in northern Italy on New Year's Eve, sources said Wednesday.

