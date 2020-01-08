3 men try to rape male friend

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Pordenone
08 Gennaio 2020
Pordenone, January 8 - Three Indian men aged between 25 and 29 beat and tried to rape a 31-year-old Pakistani male friend and fellow farmhand at Vivaro near Podeonone in northern Italy on New Year's Eve, sources said Wednesday.
