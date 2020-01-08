Mercoledì 08 Gennaio 2020 | 19:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Pordenone
3 men try to rape male friend

3 men try to rape male friend

 
Rome
Van hits 3 people in Rome, pregnant woman and girl hurt

Van hits 3 people in Rome, pregnant woman and girl hurt

 
Rome
Veneto top for healthcare quality, south improving

Veneto top for healthcare quality, south improving

 
Brussels
Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019

Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019

 
Brussels
Entitled to defend ourselves says Serraj

Entitled to defend ourselves says Serraj

 
London
Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

 
Vatican City
Pope tells nun 'not to bite' him

Pope tells nun 'not to bite' him

 
London
Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

 
Cesena
Man, 38, arrested for beating mother, 76, with stick

Man, 38, arrested for beating mother, 76, with stick

 
Messina
Scuba diver's body found near Messina

Scuba diver's body found near Messina

 
Rome
Libya: Haftar at Italian premier's office for talks

Libya: Haftar at Italian premier's office for talks

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, la sfida di Antenucci: «Proviamo a vincerle tutte»

Bari, la sfida di Antenucci: «Proviamo a vincerle tutte»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraNel Materano
Marconia di Pisticci, 91enne ucciso in casa con alcune coltellate

Marconia di Pisticci, 91enne ucciso in casa con alcune coltellate

 
LecceSalento
Xylella, Italia olivicola: «300 milioni da destinare alle aziende distrutte dal batterio»

Xylella, Italia olivicola: «300 milioni da destinare alle aziende distrutte dal batterio»

 
BariL'investimento
Bari, 80 milioni di euro per realizzare nuovo acquedotto al servizio della città e dintorni

Bari, 80 milioni di euro per realizzare nuovo acquedotto al servizio della città e dintorni

 
PotenzaTentato omicidio
Lavello, degenera il litigio: 51enne accoltella 40enne, ridotto in fin di vita

Lavello, degenera il litigio: 51enne accoltella 40enne, ridotto in fin di vita

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, l'altoforno resta acceso, protesta sindacati: «Può continuare a uccidere»

Mittal, l'altoforno resta acceso, protesta sindacati: «Può continuare a uccidere»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, botte e minacce alla moglie da 20 anni, anche davanti ai figli: arrestato

Ostuni, botte e minacce alla moglie da 20 anni, anche davanti ai figli: arrestato

 
Batla scossa
Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

 
Foggiail rogo
Foggia, continua incubo attentati: bruciata saracinesca macelleria

Foggia, continua incubo attentati: bruciata saracinesca macelleria

 

i più letti

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Nardò, addio al Mind the Gap: nelle sue sale arrivano involtini e pollo «made in China»

Rome

Veneto top for healthcare quality, south improving

33 indicators measures from admissions to screenings

Veneto top for healthcare quality, south improving

Rome, January 8 - Veneto is the top Italian region for healthcare quality, according to the latest LEA minimal assistance levels survey out Wednesday. Veneto took over from Piedmont which slipped to fifth in the standings. Campania and Calabria, while still at the bottom of the rankings, have shown a sharp improvement in their scores, the report said. The report, referring to 2018 and based on 33 indicators ranging from hospital admissions to screenings, will shortly be published by the health ministry. In the standings, Veneto scored 222 out of 225 and was followed by Emilia Romagna (221), Tuscany (220), Piedmont (218), Lombardy (211) and Liguria (211). Next came Umbria (2010), Abruzzo (209), Marche (206) and Basilicata (191). Lagging regions improved their scores with Lazio rising from 180 points in 2017 to 190 in 2018, Puglia up from 179 to 186, Molise up from 167 to 180 and Sicily up from 160 to 171. At the bottom of the standings were Campania, which surged from 153 to 170 points, and Calabria, up from 136 in 2017 to 162 in 2018.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati