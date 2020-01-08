Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019

Brussels, January 8 - Migrant arrivals on the central Mediterranean route fell 41% to 14,000 in 2019 compared to 2018, Frontex said Wednesday. Tunisia and Sudan are the main origin countries, it said. Along the western Med route, on the other hand, arrivals were 58% down to 24,000. The EU border agency said the number of irregular entries by migrants into the EU fell to its lowest since 2013 last year. Entries were down to "a little over 139,000", it said, 6% down on 2018 and 92% down on the record set in 2015. Migrant arrivals have fallen steadily since 2015, it said.