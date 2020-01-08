Entitled to defend ourselves says Serraj

Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019
Brussels
08 Gennaio 2020
Brussels, January 8 - Libyan Premier Fayez al-Serraj said after talks with EU officials in Brussels Wednesday that the Tripoli-based UN-recognised government was entitled to defend itself and could draft "treaties and conventions with whom we like", referring to a military deal with Ankara. "We have not taken in mercenaries, nor fighters from Sudan and Chad," he said. "We are determined to defend ourselves and no one will take this right from us". He described the Brussels talks as "very productive". Serraj was speaking before flying to Rome where he will have talks Wednesday evening, a few hours after his adversary, eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar.
