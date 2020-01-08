Man, 38, arrested for beating mother, 76, with stick

Cesena, January 8 - A 38-year-old Italian man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating his 76-year-old mother with a stick. The incident happened at Longiano near Cesena on December 29. It was the umpteenth episode in years of violence by the son, police said. The woman suffered in silence until the last incident, in which she suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, police said. The man was arrested on charges of domestic abuse. He denies the charges.