Man, 38, arrested for beating mother, 76, with stick

Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro
Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese
Cesena
08 Gennaio 2020
Cesena, January 8 - A 38-year-old Italian man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating his 76-year-old mother with a stick. The incident happened at Longiano near Cesena on December 29. It was the umpteenth episode in years of violence by the son, police said. The woman suffered in silence until the last incident, in which she suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, police said. The man was arrested on charges of domestic abuse. He denies the charges.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su