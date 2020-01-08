Libya: Haftar at Italian premier's office for talks

Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019
08 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 8 - Eastern Libyan military strongman General Khalifa Haftar has arrived at Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's office in Rome for talks, sources said on Wednesday. Fayez al-Serraj, the head of the Tripoli-based, UN-recognised government, is expected to arrive in Rome later on Wednesday. The Tripoli-based government has been under sustained attack since Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April.
