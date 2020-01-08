Scuba diver's body found near Messina

Messina, January 8 - The body of a scuba diver, badly decomposed, was found near Messina in Sicily on Wednesday. It has not been possible to establish the sex or age of the diver, but some sources say it was probably a woman. The body was found between the towns of Castel di Tusa and Milianni, the Gazzetta del Sud daily said. It was taken to Patti's Barone Romeo Hospital for analysis. An autopsy has been ordered.