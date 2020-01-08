Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

London, January 8 - Inter Milan are close to signing Manchester United's former England wingback Ashley Young, the Daily Mail said Wednesday. The daily said the 34-year-old would sign a "pre-contract" this weekend. Coach Antonio Conte would like the former Aston Villa winger to start for the Nerazzurri later this month, the Mail said. But Man Utd, it said, wants to keep him until his current contract runs out in June. Young signed for the Red Devils for 19 million pounds in 2011. Inter is said to have a contract ready for him until 2021. Young has played over 250 times for United. Man U's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been playing Brandon Williams or Luke Shaw in his place, leading to the decision not to renew his contract. At the Meazza, Young would rejoin former clubmates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Young has played 39 times for England since 2007.