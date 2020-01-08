Jail alert level upped after Soleimani op

Rome, January 8 - The level of alert for terrorist risks has been raised in the Italian jail system after the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, sources said Wednesday. Penitentiary administration department head Francesco Basentini wrote to wardens and commanders Wednesday to raise the level of alert and the sensitivity towards a possible rise in the terrorist threat, they said. They said the initiative was taken "in consideration of the current international scenario and the recent crisis in relations between the United States and Iran following the killing of General Soleimani". Italian jails house several jihadis and other supporters of terrorism. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport last Thursday night. In particular, Basentini asked to "intensify the activity of observation aimed at identifying possible critical signs regarding these matters". He said the utmost attention must be paid to "possible statements, on the part of detainees, of anti-western sentiments or in any case anti-American ones. Such protests must be immediately reported to the central administration, he said.