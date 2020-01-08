Mercoledì 08 Gennaio 2020 | 17:24

Brussels
Migrant arrivals in central Med down 41% in 2019

Brussels
Entitled to defend ourselves says Serraj

London
Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

Vatican City
Pope tells nun 'not to bite' him

London
Soccer: Inter 'close' to signing Ashley Young

Cesena
Man, 38, arrested for beating mother, 76, with stick

Messina
Scuba diver's body found near Messina

Rome
Libya: Haftar at Italian premier's office for talks

Rome
Jail alert level upped after Soleimani op

Rome
Govt allocates 2.2 bn for regions to buy Green buses

Fabriano
Baby Jesus stolen twice from crib at Fabriano

serie c
Bari, la sfida di Antenucci: «Proviamo a vincerle tutte»

BariL'investimento
Bari, 80 milioni di euro per realizzare nuovo acquedotto al servizio della città e dintorni

PotenzaTentato omicidio
Lavello, degenera il litigio: 51enne accoltella 40enne, ridotto in fin di vita

Materai dati
Bernalda è il comune materano dove ci sono più single

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, l'altoforno resta acceso, protesta sindacati: «Può continuare a uccidere»

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, botte e minacce alla moglie da 20 anni, anche davanti ai figli: arrestato

Leccenel Leccese
Galatina, allarme furti in ospedale: derubati infermieri

Batla scossa
Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

Foggiail rogo
Foggia, continua incubo attentati: bruciata saracinesca macelleria

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Terlizzi, decimato clan Dello Russo: forniva droga a domicilio a Bari e in Salento

Terlizzi, decimato clan Dello Russo: forniva droga a domicilio a Bari e in Salento

Rome

Jail alert level upped after Soleimani op

For terror risk

Rome, January 8 - The level of alert for terrorist risks has been raised in the Italian jail system after the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, sources said Wednesday. Penitentiary administration department head Francesco Basentini wrote to wardens and commanders Wednesday to raise the level of alert and the sensitivity towards a possible rise in the terrorist threat, they said. They said the initiative was taken "in consideration of the current international scenario and the recent crisis in relations between the United States and Iran following the killing of General Soleimani". Italian jails house several jihadis and other supporters of terrorism. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport last Thursday night. In particular, Basentini asked to "intensify the activity of observation aimed at identifying possible critical signs regarding these matters". He said the utmost attention must be paid to "possible statements, on the part of detainees, of anti-western sentiments or in any case anti-American ones. Such protests must be immediately reported to the central administration, he said.

