Govt allocates 2.2 bn for regions to buy Green buses
Rome
08 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 8 - The transport ministry said Wednesday that an interministerial decree has been signed allocated 2.2 billion euros for regional governments to invest in Green public-transport buses and the necessary related infrastructure. The money has been set aside as part of the national sustainable mobility strategic plan.
