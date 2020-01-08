Man who tortured girlfriend to have psych assessment

Milan, January 8 - A 40-year-old Milan man who allegedly tortured his girlfriend for four days in the northern Italian city last June is to have a psychiatric assessment to see if he is fit to stand trial, judicial sources said Wednesday. Giacomo Oldrati allegedly abducted, kicked, punched and tortured his girlfriend in their Milan home. He also allegedly forced her to have baths in ice-cold water to treat the injuries and bruises he had caused her. The woman escaped by throwing herself out of the window of the first-floor flat in Via Biella. Oldrati is on trial for kidnapping and grievous bodily harm. The next hearing has been set for February 20. He denies the charges.