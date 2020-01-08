Baby Jesus stolen twice from crib at Fabriano

Fabriano, January 8 - A statuette of the Baby Jesus has been stolen twice from a crib or nativity scene in a church in the Marche town of Fabriano over the holidays, sources said Wednesday. The first statuette was stolen from the San Filippo church on the night of December 23-24. It was then replaced by a second statuette, which was stolen on the night of the Epiphany holiday on January 6, when Italy celebrates the coming of the Magi with gifts brought by the 'Befana' witch. "The church is always open and very well frequented," local sources said. After the first theft, the church put up a placard urging the thief to return it - an appeal which was ignored. Then the second theft occurred just days later. Police said they did not think the thefts were "a sacrilegious act". They reckon the first statuette was stolen by "bored youths out for kicks". The second theft was probably a copycat crime, they said.