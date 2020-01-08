Man charged with vehicular homicide in Como

Milan, January 8 - An Italian man who called police to the scene of a road death pretending to be a witness in November has now been charged with vehicular homicide. The Como man, 31, has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Gaetano Banfi outside a pub in the northern Italian city on November 20. The man has been charged with vehicular homicide and calumny against the purported driver of the car he said had hit Banfi. The case was broken after police examined CCTV footage of the road where Banfi was walking "to clear his head" after a girlfriend took him home after a night in a disco at around 4 a.m. on November 20, police said. The suspect has not been named.