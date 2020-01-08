Di Maio condemns Iran attacks, Conte vows to protect troops

Rome, January 8 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday condemned Iran's attacks on bases in Iraq hosting American and coalition troops, while Premier Giuseppe Conte said the government will do all it can to make sure that Italy's soldiers in Iraq are protected. "We are following the latest developments with particular attention and we condemn the attack by Teheran," Di Maio said via Facebook. "It is a serious act that raises tension in an already critical and highly delicate situation". Among the bases to come under missile attack was a compound in Erbil, where some Italian military personal are stationed. None of the Italian military personnel was hurt, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. A statement added that "the vehicles and infrastructure being used by the Italian military contingent were not damaged" either. "In these moments of tension I express my heartfelt support to all our soldiers who are conducting their missions in Iraq and elsewhere with dedication and professionalism," Conte said via Twitter. "We'll do everything to protect them and find solutions that stop a dangerous spiral of conflict". Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini spoke to his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Shammari and stressed that "it is indispensable at the moment to act with moderation and prudence. "Every possible solution will be addressed by the coalition together, with a flexible approach". "The security of our military personnel is the absolute priority," Guerini said subsequently. "My closest support and that of the institutions goes to them".