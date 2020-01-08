Mercoledì 08 Gennaio 2020 | 15:15

Rome
Govt allocates 2.2 bn for regions to buy Green buses

Fabriano
Baby Jesus stolen twice from crib at Fabriano

Milan
Man charged with vehicular homicide in Como

Milan
Man who tortured girlfriend to have psych assessment

Lecce
TAP execs indicted for environmental crimes

Rome
Di Maio condemns Iran attacks, Conte vows to protect troops

Rome
Soccer: Further probe asked in Lazio Balotelli chants

Genoa
Tafida moved from Genoa hospital's intensive-care dept

Turin
Suspect over 2016 murder of Dutch journalist held in Italy

Vatican City
Help the shipwrecked that arrive on our shores - pope

Rome
Di Maio condemns Iran's attacks in Iraq

serie c
Bari, la sfida di Antenucci: «Proviamo a vincerle tutte»

Materai dati
Bernalda è il comune materano dove ci sono più single

Bariil successo di Tolo Tolo
«Che belli i cinema pieni»: Checco Zalone rianima le sale baresi

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, l'altoforno resta acceso, protesta sindacati: «Può continuare a uccidere»

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, botte e minacce alla moglie da 20 anni, anche davanti ai figli: arrestato

Potenzai dati
Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Leccenel Leccese
Galatina, allarme furti in ospedale: derubati infermieri

Batla scossa
Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

Foggiail rogo
Foggia, continua incubo attentati: bruciata saracinesca macelleria

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Terlizzi, decimato clan Dello Russo: forniva droga a domicilio a Bari e in Salento

Terlizzi, decimato clan Dello Russo: forniva droga a domicilio a Bari e in Salento

Rome

Soccer: Further probe asked in Lazio Balotelli chants

Roman club fined 20,000 euros

Rome, January 8 - Serie A's sporting judge has asked Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors to carry out a further probe into alleged monkey chants directed by Lazio fans at Brescia striker Mario Balotelli in Sunday's 2-1 win for the Romans in Brescia. In particular, the judge wants the prosecutors to try and establish which sector of the ground the chants came from, sources said. In the meantime, Lazio has been fined 20,000 euros in the case. Sources said the judge may eventually order the closure of the Lazio fans Curva Nord at the Olimpico for one or more matches because this is the latest in a long line of racist chant cases by the Biancocelesti fans. Former Inter, Man City, Liverpool, AC Milan, Nice and Marseille striker Balotelli, 28, has frequently been targeted by racist chanting. In November Hellas Verona fans aimed monkey chant at him. Balotelli hoofed the ball into the stand after being targeted by the chants. It was the latest in a string of episodes of racist chanting in Italian soccer this season. Penalties have so far been criticised as lenient. In the wake of the Verona incident Italy coach Roberto Mancini was urged to recall Balotelli, who last played for the Azzurri in June 2018, as a "signal" against racism in soccer. Mancini replied that he would not call the Italo-Ghanaian up again just because of his skin colour.

