Soccer: Further probe asked in Lazio Balotelli chants

Rome, January 8 - Serie A's sporting judge has asked Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors to carry out a further probe into alleged monkey chants directed by Lazio fans at Brescia striker Mario Balotelli in Sunday's 2-1 win for the Romans in Brescia. In particular, the judge wants the prosecutors to try and establish which sector of the ground the chants came from, sources said. In the meantime, Lazio has been fined 20,000 euros in the case. Sources said the judge may eventually order the closure of the Lazio fans Curva Nord at the Olimpico for one or more matches because this is the latest in a long line of racist chant cases by the Biancocelesti fans. Former Inter, Man City, Liverpool, AC Milan, Nice and Marseille striker Balotelli, 28, has frequently been targeted by racist chanting. In November Hellas Verona fans aimed monkey chant at him. Balotelli hoofed the ball into the stand after being targeted by the chants. It was the latest in a string of episodes of racist chanting in Italian soccer this season. Penalties have so far been criticised as lenient. In the wake of the Verona incident Italy coach Roberto Mancini was urged to recall Balotelli, who last played for the Azzurri in June 2018, as a "signal" against racism in soccer. Mancini replied that he would not call the Italo-Ghanaian up again just because of his skin colour.