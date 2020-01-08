Tafida moved from Genoa hospital's intensive-care dept

Genoa, January 8 - Tafida Raqeeb, a five-year-old British girl who was brought to Italy in October after her family won an appeal against the Royal London Hospital pulling the plug on her, has been transferred from the intensive-care department of Genoa's Gaslini Children's Hospital. Doctors said the girl has been moved to a hospice where she will get rehabilitative care and be partially weaned off mechanical ventilation. "Our aim is to support Tafida's vital functions up to the point that it is possible for the child's parents to care for at home, so making it possible for her to be fed and have mechanical ventilation at home," said Dr Andrea Moscatelli, the head of the Gaslini's intensive-care department. Doctors in London said the girl was no longer aware of anything and had no prospect of recovery.