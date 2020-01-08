Suspect over 2016 murder of Dutch journalist held in Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro
Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese
Turin
08 Gennaio 2020
Turin, January 8 - Carabinieri police sources said Wednesday that they have detained Aleksejs Rustanovs, a 29-year-old Latvian wanted in relation to the 2016 murder of Dutch journalist Martin Kok in Amsterdam. Rustanovs, who was the subject of a European arrest warrant issued by the Scottish authorities, was hiding in a hotel in the town of San Mauro Torinese, near Turin. He is also suspected of being the head of an international drugs and arms-trafficking ring.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su