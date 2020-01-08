Mercoledì 08 Gennaio 2020 | 12:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Suspect over 2016 murder of Dutch journalist held in Italy

Suspect over 2016 murder of Dutch journalist held in Italy

 
Vatican City
Help the shipwrecked that arrive on our shores - pope

Help the shipwrecked that arrive on our shores - pope

 
Rome
Di Maio condemns Iran's attacks in Iraq

Di Maio condemns Iran's attacks in Iraq

 
Rome
Migrant-exploitation, prostitution ring busted

Migrant-exploitation, prostitution ring busted

 
Rome
Girl, 7, dies in fire at home near Fermo

Girl, 7, dies in fire at home near Fermo

 
Rome
Iraq: No Italians hurt in Erbil attack - defence min

Iraq: No Italians hurt in Erbil attack - defence min

 
Milan
Disabled man, 32, drowns during swimming lesson

Disabled man, 32, drowns during swimming lesson

 
Rome
Antitrust moves agst 9 Serie A clubs

Antitrust moves agst 9 Serie A clubs

 
Rome
Girl, 15, suspected suicide on Rome metro

Girl, 15, suspected suicide on Rome metro

 
Rome
15-year-old dead girl after being hit by Rome metro

15-year-old dead girl after being hit by Rome metro

 
Rome
Palestinian-Italian journo Jebreal to be guest at Sanremo

Palestinian-Italian journo Jebreal to be guest at Sanremo

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, la sfida di Antenucci: «Proviamo a vincerle tutte»

Bari, la sfida di Antenucci: «Proviamo a vincerle tutte»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materale dichiarazioni
Matera, parla il nuovo prefetto Argentieri: «Preservare valori legalità»

Matera, parla il nuovo prefetto Argentieri: «Preservare valori legalità»

 
Barinel Barese
Cellamare, bomba distrugge spogliatoi nuovi campi sportivi

Cellamare, bomba distrugge spogliatoi nuovi campi sportivi

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, l'altoforno resta acceso, protesta sindacati: «Può continuare a uccidere»

Mittal, l'altoforno resta acceso, protesta sindacati: «Può continuare a uccidere»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, botte e minacce alla moglie da 20 anni, anche davanti ai figli: arrestato

Ostuni, botte e minacce alla moglie da 20 anni, anche davanti ai figli: arrestato

 
Potenzai dati
Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

Basilicata, è allarme spopolamento: vanno via nonostante incentivi e bonus

 
Leccenel Leccese
Galatina, allarme furti in ospedale: derubati infermieri

Galatina, allarme furti in ospedale: derubati infermieri

 
Batla scossa
Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

Terremoto di magnitudo 2.7 con epicentro ad Andria: scuole evacuate

 
Foggiail rogo
Foggia, continua incubo attentati: bruciata saracinesca macelleria

Foggia, continua incubo attentati: bruciata saracinesca macelleria

 

i più letti

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Tutti i lidi vanno smontati»: inutile la legge della Puglia

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Terlizzi, decimato clan Dello Russo: forniva droga a domicilio a Bari e in Salento

Terlizzi, decimato clan Dello Russo: forniva droga a domicilio a Bari e in Salento

Rome

Di Maio condemns Iran's attacks in Iraq

No Italians hurt in Erbil attack - defence ministry

Di Maio condemns Iran's attacks in Iraq

Rome, January 8 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday condemned Iran's attacks on bases in Iraq hosting American troops. "We are following the latest developments with particular attention and we condemn the attack by Teheran," Di Maio said via Facebook. "It is a serious act that raises tension in an already critical and highly delicate situation". Among the bases to come under missile attack was a compound in Erbil, where some Italian military personal are stationed. None of the Italian military personal stationed was hurt, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. A statement added that "the vehicles and infrastructure being used by the Italian military contingent were not damaged" either.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati