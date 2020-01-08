Di Maio condemns Iran's attacks in Iraq

Rome, January 8 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday condemned Iran's attacks on bases in Iraq hosting American troops. "We are following the latest developments with particular attention and we condemn the attack by Teheran," Di Maio said via Facebook. "It is a serious act that raises tension in an already critical and highly delicate situation". Among the bases to come under missile attack was a compound in Erbil, where some Italian military personal are stationed. None of the Italian military personal stationed was hurt, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. A statement added that "the vehicles and infrastructure being used by the Italian military contingent were not damaged" either.