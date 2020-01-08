Migrant-exploitation, prostitution ring busted

Suspect over 2016 murder of Dutch journalist held in Italy
Rome
08 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 8 - Carabinieri police based in the southern city of Reggio Calabria on Wednesday arrested several people suspected of being involved in a ring that exploited migrant workers and forced African women into prostitution. The operation was linked to an investigation into a gang of citizens from Central Africa, who at the time of the alleged wrongdoing lived in migrant shanty towns near the towns of San Ferdinando and Rosarno. They group was allegedly involved in gang-master activities in cahoots with the owners of farms and agricultural cooperatives, who are also under investigation.
