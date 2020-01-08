Iraq: No Italians hurt in Erbil attack - defence min

Suspect over 2016 murder of Dutch journalist held in Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro
Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese
Rome
08 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 8 - None of the Italian military personal stationed at a base in Erbil, one of several US targets in Iraq attacked by Iran overnight, was hurt in the missile assault, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. A statement added that "the vehicles and infrastructure being used by the Italian military contingent were not damaged".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su