Girl, 7, dies in fire at home near Fermo

Suspect over 2016 murder of Dutch journalist held in Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro
Bari, blitz dei cc: 25 arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo VD Il plauso della Lamorgese
Rome
08 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 8 - A seven-year-old girl is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the town of Servigliano, in the central province of Fermo. The girl's mother and younger sister survived. The mother took the younger child out of the house after being woken up by the smell of smoke. She then tried to go back to get the other girl but was beaten back by the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su