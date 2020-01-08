Girl, 7, dies in fire at home near Fermo

Rome, January 8 - A seven-year-old girl is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the town of Servigliano, in the central province of Fermo. The girl's mother and younger sister survived. The mother took the younger child out of the house after being woken up by the smell of smoke. She then tried to go back to get the other girl but was beaten back by the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.