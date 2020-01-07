Disabled man, 32, drowns during swimming lesson

Milan, January 7 - A 32-year-old disabled man drowned during a swimming lesson in a Milan pool on Tuesday. He was in a group of around 10 disabled people from a home. The man, who was an orphan and in the city's care, drowned for so far unknown reasons. He left the group and ended up out of his depth, sources said. The alert was sounded immediately and the lifeguard intervened rapidly, sources said. Milan prosecutors have opened a probe for negligent manslaughter against person or persons unknown.