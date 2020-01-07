Antitrust moves agst 9 Serie A clubs
Rome
07 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 7 - Italy's antitrust authority on Tuesday opened proceedings against nine Serie A clubs - Inter , Milan, Roma, Lazio, Juventus, Cagliari, Genoa, Udinese and Atalanta - due to "vexatious clauses in the contracts to acquire season tickets and match tickets", the authority said. The probe reportedly concerns clauses that do not recognise the right to refunds of all or part of the season tickets and match tickets in the even of stadium closures and match postponements, or winning compensation form the clubs.
