Palestinian-Italian journo Jebreal to be guest at Sanremo

Rome
07 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 7 - Palestinian-Italian journalist Rula Jebreal will be a guest at the upcoming Sanremo Song Festival after a meeting of the top brass of State broadcaster RAI with the fest's artistic director and host, showman Amadeus, on Tuesday. RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini and RAIUno director Teresa De Santis met Amadeus after a row about Jebreal's being excluded from the list of guests. Jebreal, 46, is an Israeli Arab foreign policy analyst, journalist, novelist and screenwriter with dual Israeli and Italian citizenship. She was formerly a commentator for MSNBC.
