Libya: Di Maio to fly to Turkey after European meeting

Rome, January 7 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will fly to Istanbul after an extraordinary meeting with several European counterparts in Brussels on Libya on Tuesday to meeting his Turkish opposite number, sources said. Ankara is sending troops to reinforce the beleaguered Tripoli-based, UN-recognised government, which has been under sustained attack since April by eastern Libyan military strongman General Khalifa Haftar. Di Maio was set to to discuss the situation in conflict-ravaged Libya with his counterparts from France, Germany and Britain and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. "The situation on the ground in Libya is highly delicate but that does not mean the EU should be immobile," Di Maio said on Facebook. "I talked about it yesterday evening with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, with whom we addressed the Iranian question too. "I will be in Brussels shortly for an extraordinary meeting with my European counterparts from France, Germany and Great Britain and with Borrel".