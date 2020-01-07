Last decade was Italy's hottest on record

Milan, January 7 - The decade that ended last week was the hottest on record in Italy, an expert said on Tuesday. With the second hottest December since 1800, 2019 ended with a temperature 0.96 degrees higher than average and so becoming the fourth hottest year after 2014, 2015 and 2018, said Michele Brunetti, head of the data bank at the Italian Research Council's Institute of Climate and Atmospheric Science. Extreme weather events have increased in Italy amid the climate crisis.