Pope to meet Med bishops in Bari 23 Feb

Vatican City
07 Gennaio 2020
Vatican City, January 7 - Pope Francis will meet bishops from around the Mediterranean in Bari on February 23, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday. The meeting has been organised by the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI). It is meant to be "a meeting of reflection and spirituality" towards peace in the region. The CEI has billed the meeting "The Mediterranean, A Frontier of Peace".
