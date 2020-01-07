Deep Alitalia restructuring inevitable says Lufthansa

Rome, January 7 - A profound restructuring of Alitalia is "inevitable" for the ailing Italian airline to be commercially viable, Lufthansa's pointman on the dossier, Air Dolomiti chief Joerg Eberhart, told the House transport committee Tuesday. "We are convinced that a profound restructuring of Alitalia is inevitable", he said. "Only in this way will it be gain the time needed and starting from a position of strength will have a free choice between the three strongest systems in Europe, Lufthansa, IAG (British Airways and Iberia) and Air France," he said. Eberhart added that Lufthansa was looking more to a commercial partnership with Alitalia than taking out a stake in the troubled airline. "From our point of view, in order to relaunch Alitalia, a strong partnership is more advantageous than a one-off investment," he said. Alitalia's extraordinary commissioner, Giuseppe Leogrande, told the committee that the chronically lossmaking airline had "burned up around 300 million euros a year in the period of extraordinary administration", which began over three years ago. He said his mandate was to "adopt measures of boosting efficiency to cut these losses and make it more appetising".