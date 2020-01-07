Man shoots partner days after she gives birth to his child

Bari, January 7 - A 37-year-old Italian man was arrested Tuesday for shooting his 33-year-old partner a few days after she gave birth to their second child, because she wanted to leave him after a string of domestic abuse. Emanuele Misceo, 37, is accused of attempted murder. Misceo initially appeared to accept the fact that the woman was leaving him but then shot her, police said. The woman was planning to return to her mother's with the two children. She was shot point-blank on December 27. The woman had what doctors called a "delicate" operation and the prognosis is still uncertain. The incident took place in Bari's Madonella district. The man was said to have a criminal record.