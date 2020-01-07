Venice flood-barrier ready for emergencies in 6 mths

Last decade was Italy's hottest on record
Venice
07 Gennaio 2020
Venice, January 7 - Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Tuesday that the controversial MOSE flood-barrier system should be operational for emergency situations within six months. The devastating floods the city suffering in November revived anger about the fact that the long-delayed, scandal-hit project was still not up and running. "MOSE's floodgates will be capable of functioning for emergencies within six months," Brugnaro said after a meeting with other officials at the city prefect's office. He added that the project's commissioner will soon announce when it will be definitively completed.
