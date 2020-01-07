Man attacks wife with axe in drug money bid

Caserta, January 7 - A 41-year-old Italian man attacked his wife with an axe after she refused to give him money for drugs. The incident happened at Gricignano d'Aversa near Caserta northeast of Naples. When the police came the man tried to flee with the couple's young son. He allegedly attacked officers with punches and kicks. After he was handcuffed the woman filed a complaint over years of alleged domestic abuse. The man is a drug addict, police said.