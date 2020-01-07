Spirit of the world leads to corruption says pope

Vatican City, January 7 - Pope Francis on Tuesday warned the faithful about embracing "the spirit of the world" too much so as to avoid "corruption". Christian life, he said, is remaining in God, following the Holy Spirit and not the spirit of the world, which leads to corruption and not being able to tell good from evil. The pope was speaking in a sermon at St Martha's House, the Vatican hostel he lives in. It was the first such Mass since the Christmas and New year break. "One may be in the most sinful cities, in the most atheistic societies, but if one's heart remains in God," Francis said, "this man or woman can find salvation. "How many Christians still today identify the Holy Spirit only with the dove and do not know that it is what keeps you in God and gives you the strength to remain there." The spirit of the world is contrary to the Holy Spirit, the pontiff said. "Jesus, at the Last Supper, does not ask the Father to remove the disciples from the world, because Christian life is in the world, but to protect them from the spirit of the world, which is the opposite of the Holy Spirit. Embracing the spirit of the world, Francis said, is "worse than committing a sin, because it implies an atmosphere that makes you unconscious, brings you to a point at which you can no longer tell good from evil".