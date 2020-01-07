Martedì 07 Gennaio 2020 | 15:34

Caserta
Man attacks wife with axe in drug money bid

Venice
Venice flood-barrier ready for emergencies in 6 mths

Bari
Man shoots partner days after she gives birth to his child

Riccione
Woman, 88, found dead with eye wound in Riccione

Taranto
Ex-ILVA furnace kept open as appeal upheld

Vatican City
Spirit of the world leads to corruption says pope

Rome
Man, 18, arrested for stabbing partner 14 times

Rome
Inflation up from 0.2% to 0.5% in Dec

Rome
Soccer: De Rossi hangs up boots

Rome
'Sardines' movement to hold national congress

Turin
Turin halts euro5 diesel cars due to smog alert

Serie C
Carboni, ragioni di cuore sull’asse Viterbo-Bari

BrindisiL'annuncio shock
Custodero calciatore malato di cancro dice stop: «Troppo dolore, vado in sedazione»

FoggiaIl caso
Agricoltura, ministro Bellanova: «In Puglia 142 mln inutilizzati»

BariLei voleva lasciarlo
Bari, spara alla compagna e la ferisce all'addome: arrestato 37enne

LecceGasdotto
Tap, in 19 a giudizio per reati ambientali: toccati anche i vertici della società

PhotoNewsLa manifestazione dell'Usb
Operai ex Ilva protestano: bloccato accesso alla raffineria Eni di Taranto

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, sos agricoltura di qualità: penalizzata dal petrolio

MateraNel Materano
Turismo lucano decolla nei parchi: bene Pollino e Val D'Agri

BatBeneficenza
In Madagascar ultimata una scuola made in Andria

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Fiamme distruggono appartamento a Bari: muore una donna, è mistero

Vatican City

Spirit of the world leads to corruption says pope

Leads to not being able to tell good from evil

Vatican City, January 7 - Pope Francis on Tuesday warned the faithful about embracing "the spirit of the world" too much so as to avoid "corruption". Christian life, he said, is remaining in God, following the Holy Spirit and not the spirit of the world, which leads to corruption and not being able to tell good from evil. The pope was speaking in a sermon at St Martha's House, the Vatican hostel he lives in. It was the first such Mass since the Christmas and New year break. "One may be in the most sinful cities, in the most atheistic societies, but if one's heart remains in God," Francis said, "this man or woman can find salvation. "How many Christians still today identify the Holy Spirit only with the dove and do not know that it is what keeps you in God and gives you the strength to remain there." The spirit of the world is contrary to the Holy Spirit, the pontiff said. "Jesus, at the Last Supper, does not ask the Father to remove the disciples from the world, because Christian life is in the world, but to protect them from the spirit of the world, which is the opposite of the Holy Spirit. Embracing the spirit of the world, Francis said, is "worse than committing a sin, because it implies an atmosphere that makes you unconscious, brings you to a point at which you can no longer tell good from evil".

