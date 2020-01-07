Woman, 88, found dead with eye wound in Riccione

Riccione, January 7 - An 88-year-old woman was found dead with a deep wound to the eye in Riccione on Tuesday. The woman was found in her flat on the hilly outskirts of the Romagna Riviera town. Police said they think she may have been attacked. The woman was self-sufficient and lived in a flat not far from her grandchildren. Police have ordered an autopsy. No weapons were found and there were no signs of affray or a struggle, police said. It is therefore possible, they said, that the victim knew her assailant.