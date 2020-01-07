Man, 18, arrested for stabbing partner 14 times

Man attacks wife with axe in drug money bid
Rome
07 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 7 - An 18-year-old man has been arrested by Carabinieri police after allegedly stabbing his partner 14 times in the southern town of Locri. The woman, a 27-year-old from Cuba, is in hospital with serious injuries to the stomach and chest. Her condition is not thought to be life-threatening. The couple had only moved in together on Monday. The suspect, Giancarlo Martelli, was found hiding in the home wearing blood-stained clothes, sources said.
