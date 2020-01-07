Martedì 07 Gennaio 2020 | 15:33

Caserta
Man attacks wife with axe in drug money bid

Venice
Venice flood-barrier ready for emergencies in 6 mths

Bari
Man shoots partner days after she gives birth to his child

Riccione
Woman, 88, found dead with eye wound in Riccione

Taranto
Ex-ILVA furnace kept open as appeal upheld

Vatican City
Spirit of the world leads to corruption says pope

Rome
Man, 18, arrested for stabbing partner 14 times

Rome
Inflation up from 0.2% to 0.5% in Dec

Rome
Soccer: De Rossi hangs up boots

Rome
'Sardines' movement to hold national congress

Turin
Turin halts euro5 diesel cars due to smog alert

Serie C
Carboni, ragioni di cuore sull’asse Viterbo-Bari

BrindisiL'annuncio shock
Custodero calciatore malato di cancro dice stop: «Troppo dolore, vado in sedazione»

FoggiaIl caso
Agricoltura, ministro Bellanova: «In Puglia 142 mln inutilizzati»

BariLei voleva lasciarlo
Bari, spara alla compagna e la ferisce all'addome: arrestato 37enne

LecceGasdotto
Tap, in 19 a giudizio per reati ambientali: toccati anche i vertici della società

PhotoNewsLa manifestazione dell'Usb
Operai ex Ilva protestano: bloccato accesso alla raffineria Eni di Taranto

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, sos agricoltura di qualità: penalizzata dal petrolio

MateraNel Materano
Turismo lucano decolla nei parchi: bene Pollino e Val D'Agri

BatBeneficenza
In Madagascar ultimata una scuola made in Andria

Lotteria italia biglietti vincenti

Lotteria Italia, il primo premio da 5 mln a Torino. Ecco tutti i biglietti vincenti: Nel Barese due premi da 100mila euro

«Quando Zalone mi telefonò», parla Nicola Di Bari, nel cast di Tolo Tolo

Bari, blitz dei cc: decine di arresti per droga e traffico d’armi, sgominato clan Dello Russo

Tra la Murgia e l'Africa, Checco il genio parla di noi

Fiamme distruggono appartamento a Bari: muore una donna, è mistero

Rome

Soccer: De Rossi hangs up boots

Roma legend,World Cup winner opts to spend more time with family

Rome, January 7 - Former Roma skipper and Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi is hanging up his boots at the age of 36. De Rossi is leaving Boca Juniores halfway through a one-year contract he signed after leaving the Giallorossi last summer. The Roma great said he wanted to spend more time with his family. "My daughter needs me," he said, referring to the 14-year-old girl he had from his ex-wife and who he has custody of, Gaia. De Rossi said he wants to stay in the football world and one day even manage a team. "Leaving playing football has been very hard for me but now I want to stay in this world and coach," he said. De Rossi is the second last of the Germany 2006 World Cup winners to stop playing, with Juve keeper Gigi Buffon the only one now still active. As for Boca, De Rossi said "everyone welcomed me like a brother and I leave a piece of my heart here too". But De Rossi will be forever identified with Roma, where he was long "Future Captain" while fellow great Francesco Totti was playing, until becoming captain in his last three years with the Roman club. De Rossi played 459 times for Roma between 2001 and 2019, scoring 43 goals. He won 117 Italy caps between 2004 and 2017, and scored 21 goals for his country, the 12th-highest scorer for the Azzurri.

